Betts went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a double in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Rockies.

Betts has turned his season around in a big way, hitting safely in 12 of his last 15 games. Seven of those have been multi-hit efforts, giving him a .345 average over that span. He's also swatted four homers during the hot stretch, putting him at 17 long balls on the year. Betts has added a .255/.324/.397 slash line with 69 RBI, 85 runs scored, 20 doubles, two triples and eight stolen bases through 134 contests.