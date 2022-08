Betts went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run in a 13-3 win against the Royals on Saturday.

Betts set the tone early for Los Angeles, leading off the game with the first of the team's six homers. The All-Star outfielder added two more base knocks in the contest for his third three-hit game so far in August. Betts is enjoying a productive month, slashing .362/.392/.660 with three homers, five doubles, eight RBI, 13 runs and two stolen bases over 11 contests.