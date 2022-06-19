The Dodgers officially placed Betts on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a fractured right rib.

Manager Dave Roberts said Saturday that Betts would be deactivated after cracking the rib a few days earlier in an outfield collision with Cody Bellinger, but the Dodgers waited until shortly before Sunday's series finale with the Guardians to make the transaction official. Per Juan Toribio of MLB.com, Eddy Alvarez will bat eighth and start in right field Sunday, and the 32-year-old looks like he'll be first in line for regular at-bats while Betts is sidelined indefinitely.