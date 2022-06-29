Manager Dave Roberts said Wednesday he's "very optimistic" Betts (ribs) will return before the start of the All-Star break July 16, though the outfielder could initially be limited to serving as the designated hitter, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Betts landed on the injured list with a cracked rib June 18 and resumed baseball activities Wednesday, and Roberts is confident the 2018 AL MVP will be cleared to play within the next few weeks. However, the injury remains an issue when throwing, so the 29-year-old may not immediately be able to play the field upon his return to the active roster. In the meantime, Eddy Alvarez and Trayce Thompson should continue to see action in right field.