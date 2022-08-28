Manager Dave Roberts said Sunday after the Dodgers' 8-1 win over the Marlins that Betts will be out of the lineup for rest purposes in Monday's series finale in Miami, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

After Monday's contest, the Dodgers will finish out their week with three-game sets against playoff-contending teams in the Mets and Padres, so Roberts wants to ensure that Betts is an optimal health for those matchups coming out of three straight games on the synthetic turf at Marlins Park. In Sunday's win, Betts went 3-for-5 with a double, a pair of RBI and his National League-leading 99th run of the season.