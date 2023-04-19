Betts (personal) will not return from the paternity list for Wednesday's game against the Mets, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Betts was expected to return from the paternity list before Wednesday's contest and also possibly handle shortstop duties, but the 30-year-old will miss at least one more game. Luke Williams is starting at shortstop with Miguel Rojas (hamstring) out of action with Jason Heyward lined up in right field against Max Scherzer and the Mets.
