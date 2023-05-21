Syndergaard allowed three runs on four hits and one walk while striking out four batters over five innings in a no-decision against St. Louis on Saturday.

Syndergaard has been dealing with a cut on his index finger on his pitching hand, so there was some uncertainty about he'd hold up after lasting just four innings his previous time out. The right-hander gave Los Angeles moderate length Saturday, tossing 80 pitches (53 strikes) over five frames. He gave up three runs over the first two innings but finished strong, retiring the final seven batters he faced. Syndergaard has struggled with a 5.88 ERA through nine starts this season, but his presence in Los Angeles' rotation has taken extra importance with Julio Urias (hamstring) and Dustin May (forearm) both on the IL.