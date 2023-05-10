Syndergaard (finger) was able to play catch in the outfield Wednesday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Syndergaard lasted just one inning in his start in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Brewers before departing with a bleeding blister/cut on his right index finger, but the fact that he's throwing a day after suffering the injury bodes well for his chances of avoiding a stint on the injured list. The Dodgers will presumably wait and see how Syndergaard fares during a potential bullpen session over the weekend before determining whether he's fit to make his next start, which will likely fall Monday or Tuesday versus the Twins.