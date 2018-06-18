Dodgers' Rich Hill: Discovers mechanical flaw

Hill (finger) changed his mechanics during his rehab work, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports. Dodgers pitching coach Rick Honeycutt noticed on video that Hill's alignment toward home plate during his delivery was faulty, so he suggested Hill transfer the weight on his back foot from his toe to his heel.

The kinetic adjustment in the southpaw's left foot seems to have cleaned up Hill's balance during his pitching motion and, to the delight of his fantasy shareholders, might've brought the alluring bite back to his Statcast darling of a curveball. "[The adjustment has] helped me get back that efficient spin rate I had the last three years," Hill said. "When I was on my toe, I would dive across [the first-base side of the mound]. On my heel, I'm able to stay more in line toward the plate. It's very subtle, but credit to Rick, being the best pitching coach in the business." This alteration was on full display when Hill struck out 10 batters without a walk in 4.2 innings for High-A Lake Elsinore on Thursday. Of course, the most important thing to watch during his impending return Tuesday against the Cubs (and beyond) is whether the treatments on the "super blister" that's plagued his left middle finger will hold up under the duress of a major-league outing. Still, this new development could brighten Hill's immediate future and prompt a significant turnaround from his atrocious 6.20 ERA in abbreviated 2018 action.