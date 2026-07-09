Dodgers' Roki Sasaki: Bounces back with quality start

Sasaki allowed three runs on four hits and a walk while striking out five over six innings in a no-decision versus the Rockies on Wednesday.

Sasaki allowed home runs to Kyle Karros and Edouard Julien in the second inning but was otherwise effective in a baseline quality start. Entering Wednesday, Sasaki had allowed 19 runs over 17 innings across his previous four starts. The right-hander has pitched to a 5.33 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 80:33 K:BB through 81 innings over 16 starts this season. Homers have been a noticeable issue -- he's allowed 19 of them so far.