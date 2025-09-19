Sasaki (shoulder/calf) allowed one walk and struck out two across a scoreless inning in a rehab appearance with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday.

Sasaki began his rehab assignment as a starter but shifted to a relief role for Thursday's appearance, which also marked his return from a calf injury. He touched 100.1 mph during the appearance and averaged 98.9 mph. In what was potentially an audition for a postseason roster spot, Sasaki was impressive.