Dodgers' Roki Sasaki: Impresses in relief
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sasaki (shoulder/calf) allowed one walk and struck out two across a scoreless inning in a rehab appearance with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday.
Sasaki began his rehab assignment as a starter but shifted to a relief role for Thursday's appearance, which also marked his return from a calf injury. He touched 100.1 mph during the appearance and averaged 98.9 mph. In what was potentially an audition for a postseason roster spot, Sasaki was impressive.
