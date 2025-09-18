Dodgers' Roki Sasaki: Making appearance in relief
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sasaki (shoulder/calf) is scheduled to pitch in relief for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Sasaki suffered a calf injury in his rehab appearance Sept. 9 and is also working his way back from a shoulder injury that has sidelined him for most of the season. His shift to a relief role is notable, as he could also be auditioning for a postseason roster spot as a bullpen arm.
