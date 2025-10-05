Sasaki earned the save in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Phillies in Game 1 of the National League Division Series, allowing one hit and no walks with one strikeout in a scoreless ninth inning.

After missing more than four months with a right shoulder impingement, Sasaki returned to the Dodgers in the final week of the regular season as a bullpen arm and earned a spot on the postseason roster. With Los Angeles' bullpen troubles this season, manager Dave Roberts deployed both Tyler Glasnow and Sasaki in relief in Game 1 on Saturday. After Glasnow and Alex Vesia combined for six outs, Sasaki took the ball in the bottom of the ninth and struck out J.T. Realmuto looking before allowing a double to Max Kepler. Sasaki then got Nick Castellanos to ground out and Bryson Stott to foul out to preserve the win. Sasaki hit triple digits with his fastball four times across 11 pitches in the ninth inning.