Sasaki recorded a one-out save in Game 2 of the National League Division Series against the Phillies on Monday.

Sasaki tallied a traditional save in Saturday's Game 1, but skipper Dave Roberts called on the right-hander with two outs in the bottom of the ninth Monday with runners on first and third in a one-run game. Sasaki needed only two pitches to retire Trea Turner, inducing a grounder to second baseman Tommy Edman to record the final out of the matchup. Sasaki could very well be in position to handle closing duties moving forward after Blake Treinen was rocked for two runs on three hits while failing to record an out Monday.