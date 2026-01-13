The Dodgers designated Fitzgerald for assignment Tuesday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

The transaction clears a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of Andy Ibanez, whose signing was made official Tuesday. Fitzgerald was a waiver claim of the Dodgers last week and will now be available again for other clubs to claim. He slashed .196/.302/.457 with four home runs in 24 games for the Twins in 2025.