Dodgers' Ryan Fitzgerald: Booted from 40-man roster
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Dodgers designated Fitzgerald for assignment Tuesday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.
The transaction clears a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of Andy Ibanez, whose signing was made official Tuesday. Fitzgerald was a waiver claim of the Dodgers last week and will now be available again for other clubs to claim. He slashed .196/.302/.457 with four home runs in 24 games for the Twins in 2025.
More News
-
Dodgers' Ryan Fitzgerald: Grabbed on waivers by Dodgers•
-
Twins' Ryan Fitzgerald: Booted off 40-man roster•
-
Twins' Ryan Fitzgerald: Flexing power to close out year•
-
Twins' Ryan Fitzgerald: Goes deep in loss•
-
Twins' Ryan Fitzgerald: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Twins' Ryan Fitzgerald: Back in action at Triple-A•