Dodgers' Ryan Fitzgerald: Outrighted to OKC
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fitzgerald cleared waivers Tuesday and was sent outright to Triple-A Oklahoma City.
Fitzgerald was booted off the Dodgers' 40-man roster last Tuesday, but he will officially remain with the organization after passing through waivers unclaimed. The 31-year-old infielder made his MLB debut last year and slashed .196/.302/.457 with four homers in 24 games with the Twins. He'll likely spend the vast majority of 2026 in Triple-A.
