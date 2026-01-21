Fitzgerald cleared waivers Tuesday and was sent outright to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Fitzgerald was booted off the Dodgers' 40-man roster last Tuesday, but he will officially remain with the organization after passing through waivers unclaimed. The 31-year-old infielder made his MLB debut last year and slashed .196/.302/.457 with four homers in 24 games with the Twins. He'll likely spend the vast majority of 2026 in Triple-A.