Fitzgerald went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Saturday's 5-0 win over Philadelphia.

The rookie outfielder has shown off an impressive power stroke during his limited action in the major leagues, going yard four times in just 43 at-bats this season. It remains to be seen if the 31-year-old infielder will stay with the Twins for 2026, but he's been useful enough so far to figure he has a chance to stick around as depth. Despite batting just .209, Fitzgerald has a .794 OPS with nine RBI and one stolen base.