The Twins designated Fitzgerald for assignment Friday.

The transaction clears a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of Eric Wagaman, who was acquired via trade. Fitzgerald reached the majors for the first time in 2025 shortly before turning 31, finishing with a .196/.302/.457 batting line with four home runs in 24 games for the Twins. He's a versatile defender, which could mean there will be interest in Fitzgerald on waivers.