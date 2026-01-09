The Dodgers claimed Fitzgerald off waivers from the Twins on Friday, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.

Fitzgerald had been booted off the Twins' 40-man roster last week and is now headed to the back-to-back World Series champs. A 31-year-old utility infielder, Fitzgerald hit .196/.302/.457 with four home runs in 24 games for the Twins and slashed .277/.367/.469 in 59 contests with Triple-A St. Paul. He'll compete for a reserve role in spring training but is likely ticketed for Triple-A Oklahoma City.