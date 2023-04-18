Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Monday that Pepiot (oblique) has yet to resume a throwing program, Matthew Moreno of DodgerBlue.com reports. "Ryan is just doing one-arm plyos [at extended spring training] in Arizona," Roberts said. "We're all kind of miffed at the slow progress. He's still not throwing a baseball."

The right-hander has been on the injured list just before the start of the season with a left oblique strain, and an injury that was expected to keep him out for a couple of weeks will now likely sideline the 25-year-old until the end of month.