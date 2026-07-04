Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani: Battling bicep issue

Ohtani was removed from Friday's game against the Padres due to a bicep injury, Jack Harris of the California Post reports.

Ohtani said after the game that he became concerned about his bicep after his final at-bat in the sixth inning, but he noted that what he felt was similar to an injury he dealt with a couple of months ago that subsided relatively quickly. Although his injury is believed to be minor, manager Dave Roberts confirmed that Ohtani will not play Saturday as a precaution, per Harris. The two-way star gave up three earned runs on seven hits and two walks in six innings on the mound Friday and went 0-for-3 as a hitter.