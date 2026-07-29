Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani: Biceps issue downplayed

Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said Wednesday that Ohtani's biceps soreness is now what is keeping him from pitching, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

"If it weren't for the knee, [Ohtani] would be pitching right now," Friedman relayed to reporters Wednesday. Per David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports, Ohtani is throwing plyo balls to limit the force on his left knee, and the Dodgers are confident that the four-time MVP will play catch soon and be back on the mound at some point this season. Ohtani has been limited to DH duties, with his last start taking place July 3 against the Padres.