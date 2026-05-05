Ohtani won't be in the lineup as a hitter Tuesday, but he will start on the mound against Houston, Jack Harris of the California Post reports.

Manager Dave Roberts stated after Monday's game that he was initially going to have Ohtani hit as well Tuesday, but he's since changed his made. The Dodgers have made it a point to give Ohtani a day off when they can, even if it means limiting him to pitching only on his turn through the rotation. It's fair to expect the two-way star to be back in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale.