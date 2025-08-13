Ohtani went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, two walks and a second run scored in Tuesday's 7-6 extra-inning loss to the Angels.

Ohtani has homered in four straight games, his second streak of at least that length since the All-Star break. He's on an 11-game hitting streak to begin August as well, going 18-for-41 (.439) with 11 walks so far this month. The superstar has 43 homers this season, just two behind Seattle's Cal Raleigh (45) for the major-league lead. Ohtani has also batted .284 with a 1.020 OPS, 79 RBI, 114 runs scored and 17 stolen bases through 118 contests. He is expected to start on the mound versus his former team Wednesday.