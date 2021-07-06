Souza was designated for assignment by the Dodgers on Tuesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The veteran outfielder signed a minor-league deal with Los Angeles right before Opening Day and later made his way back to the big leagues June 16. He was never able to get anything going at the plate, recording just four hits and two walks across 28 plate appearances. Souza will be placed on waivers for the time being, where he could draw interest from clubs looking to add outfield depth. Jake Reed was called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City in a corresponding roster move.