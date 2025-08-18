Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Sunday that Edman (ankle) has been able to take part in baseball activities and remains likely to return from the 10-day injured list at some point in early September, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.

Edman is further away from a return from the IL than fellow utility players Hyeseong Kim (shoulder) and Enrique Hernandez (elbow), both of whom are set to begin rehab assignments with Triple-A Oklahoma City this week. A clearer timeline for Edman's return should emerge once he's cleared for a rehab assignment, which could happen soon after he reaches the point in his recovery program that he's able to run the bases without any restrictions. Edman was placed on the IL on Aug. 4 due to a right ankle sprain, the same ankle that he had previously injured earlier in the season.