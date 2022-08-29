Thompson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run in Sunday's 8-1 trouncing of the Marlins.

Thompson made only three starts during the Dodgers' recent six-game week, but he capitalized on the few opportunities he received, going 6-for-14 with two home runs, two walks, a double, seven runs and five RBI across those contests. According to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic, Thompson will return to the bench for Monday's series finale in Miami, and the 31-year-old looks like he'll remain stuck in a short-side platoon role in the Los Angeles outfield while all of Mookie Betts, Chris Taylor, Cody Bellinger and Joey Gallo are healthy.