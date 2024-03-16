Glasnow tossed 5.1 scoreless and hitless innings in a Cactus League contest against San Francisco on Tuesday. He struck out eight batters and allowed one walk.

A day after being named the Dodgers' Opening Day starter for their March 20 matchup with the Padres in South Korea, Glasnow finished his spring slate in dominant fashion, retiring 16 of the 17 batters he faced and tossing 70 pitches while holding the Giants without a hit. The right-hander looked every bit like an ace this spring, allowing just one run on four hits while posting a 14:3 K:BB over 10 frames. Glasnow may not be quite ready for a full workload in the regular-season opener given that the Seoul Series is taking place over a week earlier than Opening Day for teams besides the Dodgers and Padres, but he otherwise appears to be in fine form as he embarks upon his first campaign with Los Angeles.