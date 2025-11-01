Glasnow was dealing with side soreness during Friday's Game 6 of the World Series, Fabian Ardaya of The Athleticreports.

Glasnow was called upon to close Friday's contest after Roki Sasaki opened the frame and allowed runners to reach second and third base without getting an out. Glasnow got the job done, getting two outs on three pitches thanks in part to a game-ending double play on a lineout to left field. Glasnow is expected to pitch in Game 7 on Saturday, but the side issue could impact how many pitches he throws. Shohei Ohtani is starting the contest for Los Angeles but probably won't log a full workload given that he'll be working on three days of rest.