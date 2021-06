Nuno has signed a minor-league contract with the Dodgers and will report to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Nuno last pitched in the majors with the Rays in 2018, posting a 1.64 ERA and 1.03 WHIP across 33 relief innings. Despite that success three years ago, Nuno failed to crack a big-league roster during the past two-plus seasons. The 33-year-old will report to Oklahoma City, where he'll look to progress towards a major-league call-up at some point this summer.