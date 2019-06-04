Nuno signed a minor-league contract with the Rays on Monday, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Nuno was cut loose by the Nationals one week ago, but it didn't take him long to find a new home. He'll report to Triple-A Durham after accruing a 7.25 ERA and 1.76 WHIP with a 25:12 K:BB over 22.1 frames while with Triple-A Fresno earlier in the year.

More News
Our Latest Stories