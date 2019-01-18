Nationals' Vidal Nuno: In mix for starting role
Nuno will compete for a rotation role in spring training, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
The Nationals apparently see Nuno as a fit in either the rotation or the bullpen, something of a surprise considering he's started just one game since 2015. Between Joe Ross and Erick Fedde, the team doesn't have a player with a firm hold on the fifth starter job, so it's possible Nuno wins it in an upset, though a bullpen role is far more likely if he makes the team.
