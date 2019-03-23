Nuno was told Saturday that he won't make the Opening Day roster, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Nuno was in the mix for a bullpen spot but will lose out despite a solid spring in which he recorded a 3.18 ERA with a 6:1 K:BB in 5.2 innings. The veteran can elect to opt out rather than head to the minors, so his destination for the start of the season remains unknown.