Buehler will continue his minor-league rehab assignment Friday and start for Single-A Rancho Cucamonga.

It's the third start of Buehler's rehab assignment, and he built up to 65 pitches over 4.2 innings his last time out. The Dodgers will decide whether additional rehab starts are necessary after Friday's outing, and it's possible the right-hander is cleared to make his season debut as early as next week.