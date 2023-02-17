Buehler (elbow) could return late in the 2023 season, Matthew Moreno of DodgerBlue.com reports.
Buehler was placed on the 60-day injured list Thursday, though manager Dave Roberts relayed some optimism that he'll take the mound late in the season. If Buehler were to return, it would likely come as a reliever or in starts with a low pitch-count limit. While that wouldn't be enough to make him fantasy relevant in most formats, it would provide some reassurance regarding the health of his arm heading into 2024.
