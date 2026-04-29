Buehler tossed 4.2 innings against the Cubs on Tuesday, allowing two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out four batters in a no-decision.

Buehler didn't give up a destructive number of runs, but he tossed just 48 of 92 pitches for strikes and was pulled before he could complete five innings. It was the second straight start and fourth time through six outings this season that the veteran righty has been unable to go five frames. Buehler has pitched to a poor 5.40 ERA and 1.56 WHIP with a 24:12 K:BB through 25 innings, but he's remained in the injury-plagued Padres rotation. With that said, San Diego signed Lucas Giolito to a contract last week, and Griffin Canning (Achilles) is in the midst of a rehab stint, so it's fair to wonder if Buehler will be able to hold on to his starting spot when those hurlers join the big-league club.