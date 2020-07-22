Manager Dave Roberts confirmed Tuesday that Buehler will start the Dodgers' fifth game of the season July 28 in Houston, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The assignment is a tough break for Buehler and his fantasy managers. Not only will Buehler be the last in the Dodgers' pitching schedule, but he'll forgo a cushy home start against the Giants in the season-opening series for a road outing against one of baseball's top offenses from 2019. Additionally, Buehler will likely be subject to a restricted pitch count since he only covered two innings in an intrasquad game Friday in his penultimate outing of summer camp. Per Castillo, Dustin May is the top candidate to piggyback Buehler next week in the event the latter is capped at around 3-to-5 innings.