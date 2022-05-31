Buehler didn't factor in the decision against Pittsburgh on Monday, pitching six innings and allowing four runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out seven.

A pair of homers put Buehler and the Dodgers behind 4-0 through three innings, but the right-hander settled down after that and didn't give up any runs over his final three frames. This was one of Buehler's least impressive starts of the season, as he notched a modest eight swinging strikes and surrendered four runs for only the second time among 10 outings. He still has a solid 3.22 ERA on the campaign, and he'll try to improve on that in his next start, which lines up to come at home versus the Mets this weekend.