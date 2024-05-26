Buehler (1-2) took the loss to the Reds on Saturday, allowing three runs on six hits and one walk while striking out four over 5.2 innings.

Buehler didn't have his best stuff in this one, as evidenced by the fact that he induced only six swings and misses on 91 pitches and also served up a pair of solo homers. It was a step backward from his previous outing, but this was just his third start back from Tommy John surgery, and ups and downs are to be expected after the long layoff. The 29-year-old righty will take a 4.26 ERA and 1.21 WHIP into his next start, which lines up for next weekend at home against the Rockies.