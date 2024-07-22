Buehler (hip) will throw a bullpen session Monday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Manager Dave Roberts said he had a positive conversation with Buehler following his time away from the club while on the mend from right hip inflammation, and while a plan for next steps isn't yet set in stone, the right-hander is expected to make a few rehab starts following Monday's side session. The team should have a better idea of Buehler's rehab plan over the next few days.