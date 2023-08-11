Buehler (elbow) will return as a traditional starting pitcher if he is able to make it back this season, manager Dave Roberts said Friday on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM.

The right-hander would be able to rejoin the Dodgers' staff more quickly if the goal was to use him initially in shorter stints, either as an opener or reliever, but Roberts said in this interview that the plan will be to build him up to four innings and/or 60 pitches. In his first time facing live hitters Wednesday since undergoing his second Tommy John surgery, Buehler touched 93 mph with his fastball during a one-inning sim game. He won't be ready at the beginning of September, but Roberts said a return sometime that month is still a viable option.