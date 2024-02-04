Dodgers manager Dave Roberts confirmed Saturday that Buehler (elbow) will not be on the Opening Day roster, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

The Dodgers are trying to figure out the best way to manage Buehler's workload as he comes back from Tommy John surgery and have him on a "slow program," per Roberts. Whether that means the right-hander will begin the year in extended spring training, on a rehab assignment or something else has not been revealed by the club yet. It's also unclear at this juncture when Buehler might join the Dodgers' rotation, but fantasy managers probably should count on him being unavailable at least for the first month or so. Buehler also figures to have a truncated workload when he does make it back. It's a tricky situation in fantasy, but at least there's a little more clarity than we had previously.