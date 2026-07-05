Dodgers' Will Klein: Nabs second save

Klein struck out two in a perfect inning to earn the save in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Padres.

Tanner Scott had pitched the previous two days, while top setup man Alex Vesia was deployed to get the final out of the eighth inning. Klein has featured more regularly in high-leverage spots since late May, and he's doing fairly well. He's allowed four runs over 11.1 innings while adding a 16:6 K:BB since the start of June. For the season, he's at a 2.29 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 41:13 K:BB through 35.1 innings. He's picked up two saves and 11 holds.