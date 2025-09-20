Imaging revealed a hairline fracture in Smith's right hand Saturday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Manager Dave Roberts added that it's doubtful Smith will be able to play again during the regular season, and he's unsure whether the backstop will be ready for the postseason. If that's it for him, the 30-year-old will finish the year with a .296/.404/.497 slash line alongside 17 homers, 61 RBI and 64 runs scored over 110 games. Ben Rortvedt has been receiving the bulk of playing time at catcher with Smith out and will likely continue to do so for the final week of the regular season.