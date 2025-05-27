Smith went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, an additional run and two walks versus Cleveland in a 7-2 win Monday.

Smith capped the scoring in the contest with a 409-foot solo shot in the ninth inning. The backstop has belted a modest five homers on the season, but he's been among baseball's most reliable hitters by other metrics. Smith ranks second in the majors in both OBP (.456) and walk rate (18.1 percent). He also leads MLB with a .476 batting average with runners in scoring position, going 20-for-42 with 25 RBI in those situations.