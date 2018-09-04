Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Serving two-game suspension

Puig will begin serving his two-game suspension Tuesday against the Mets.

Puig was suspended two games for his role in an altercation with the Giants on Aug. 16, and he will finally begin serving the suspension after his appeal was denied. Matt Kemp and Chris Taylor could see starts in the outfield while Puig is out. He'll be eligible to return Friday against the Rockies.

More News
Our Latest Stories