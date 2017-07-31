Dodgers' Yu Darvish: Sent to Dodgers
Darvish was traded to the Dodgers on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports reports.
Talks had been ongoing all throughout the past week, but the Dodgers were ultimately the team to pull the trigger in the waning moments of the non-waiver trade deadline. Darvish will now join an already powerful Dodgers team and will likely act as the clear number two starter behind Clayton Kershaw. On the season, the 30-year-old holds a 4.01 ERA and 148 strikeouts in 137 innings pitched for Texas.
