Smith was non-tendered by the Mets and became a free agent on Friday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports

Smith slashed just .194/.276/.284 over 152 major-league plate appearances last season before being sent down to the minors in August. With Smith stuck behind Pete Alonso and Daniel Vogelbach on the depth chart, it simply didn't make sense for the Mets to bring him back in 2023. The 27-year-old showed he can succeed in the majors in 2019 and 2020, recording a .937 OPS between the two seasons, so he should still draw some interest from teams looking for an additional left-handed bat.