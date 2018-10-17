Storen (elbow) has resumed throwing off a mound and will pitch in front of major-league clubs in the near future, Jon Heyman of Fancred reports.

Storen was forced to sit out the entire 2018 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in September of 2017. The 31-year-old appears to be throwing all of his pitches without any limitations, so he should be fully operational at the start of spring training. During the 2017 campaign with Cincinnati, he logged a 4.45 ERA and 1.46 WHIP with 48 strikeouts in 54.2 innings of relief.