McGowan was released by the Marlins on Thursday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

McGowan signed a minor-league deal with the Marlins in early April after being with Tampa Bay in spring training, but never made an official appearance with the team. The 35-year-old will had a 4.75 ERA and 1.34 WHIP with 64 strikeouts over 77.2 innings for Miami last season and will hope to continue his career elsewhere.