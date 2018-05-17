Dustin McGowan: Cut loose by Marlins
McGowan was released by the Marlins on Thursday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
McGowan signed a minor-league deal with the Marlins in early April after being with Tampa Bay in spring training, but never made an official appearance with the team. The 35-year-old will had a 4.75 ERA and 1.34 WHIP with 64 strikeouts over 77.2 innings for Miami last season and will hope to continue his career elsewhere.
More News
-
Marlins' Dustin McGowan: Rejoining Marlins on minors deal•
-
Dustin McGowan: Released by Tampa Bay•
-
Rays' Dustin McGowan: Signs minor-league deal with Rays•
-
Marlins' Dustin McGowan: Throws scoreless inning•
-
Marlins' Dustin McGowan: Earns fifth win•
-
Marlins' Dustin McGowan: Holding steady in 2017•
-
Dynasty check-in: Who's up, who's down?
When it comes to sizing up players, dynasty leagues are a different animal. Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: It's Pivetta's time
Ownership stats show that many Fantasy players have been slow to warm up to Nick Pivetta, but...
-
Podcast: Barria or Lyles?
Have Jaime Barria and Jordan Lyles joined the mixed league discussion? Which pitchers should...
-
Let's make a trade
Getting an informed second opinion on a trade? Priceless. Chris Towers shares his takes on...
-
Waivers: Lyles earns our attention
Heath Cummings said presumed journeyman Jordan Lyles did enough on Tuesday to warrant atte...
-
Corbin's velocity concerning?
Patrick Corbin standout start to the season obscures a surprising decline in velocity. Chris...